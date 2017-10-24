You can't recover if you're dead: why the moral arguments against Narcan "don't help anyone"

Laura Palombi says making the use of Narcan a moral issue doesn't help anyone.

And help is needed. The assistant professor at the College of Pharmacy Duluth says the public health crisis that is the opiod epidemic has hit our area "really hard."

Palombi is taking part in a series of naloxone trainings for medical professionals, funded in part by a state grant aimed at rapidly expanding treatment and recovery resources for people in hard-hit northeastern Minnesota.

But the real issue that's sparking a "frenzy of research now," Palombi says is "why."