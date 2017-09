If you have any doubts about Talia Martens' ability to race the 150 mile 2018 Jr. Iditarod, just look at her trainer/mentors: John Beargrease Sled Dog champion Jamie Nelson and Iditarod veteran Ryan Redington.

If you have any doubts about Talia Martens' tenacity to reach her goal - well, this is a girl who trains huskies in agility.