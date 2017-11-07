Related Program: 
Women's Music Show

Women in Rock-Ione Tomasetti and Lorene Couture on the Women's Music Show

By & Liz Minette 25 minutes ago

In a year that saw the launch of Duluth's first all-female music festival, FeMNfest, we look back at a time when women weren't such a commonplace part of the music scene. Liz Minette talks with Ione Tomasetti of Iron Range band Renown and Duluth's Lorene Couture of bands Hostage and Legacy about their time in music, from their first-ever gigs to giving words of encouragement to a young Bob Dylan (then Bobby Zimmerman) after watching him get booed off the stage during a talent show to hearing their songs on the radio for the first time. We also share their band's big hits, Hostage's "Making My Move" and Renown's "My Mind's Made Up."

Tags: 
Minnesota Music
Women in Rock
Ione Tomasetti
Lorene Couture

Related Content

6/7 Live from Studio A: Mary Bue

By May 25, 2017
Mary Bue performing live from Studio A

Fresh from an artist's residency in New Mexico, Mary Bue has returned to Minnesota and released an EP, The Majesty of Beasts. Since it was recorded Bue went through a period of turmoil including a divorce and the breakup of her band, but eventually decided the project deserved to see the light of day. We'll find out more and here some tunes when she returns to our studios on Wednesday, June 7 at 2pm She performs the same evening for Petefest at Beaner's Central in Duluth.

10/17 Live from Studio A: Caroline Smith

Listen to our session from October 17, 2014 with this Minneapolis performer whose latest release, Half About Being a Woman, takes her in a more soulful direction. She plays us a few tunes with her band and chats with us about her recent doings.

www.carolinesmithcarolinesmith.com


8/15 Live from Studio A: Claudia Schmidt

Listen to our session from August 15, 2014 with this Twin Cities-based folk and jazz performer. The Michigan native recently released her latest album, New Whirled Order.

claudiaschmidt.com