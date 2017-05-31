Women in charge, "Girl Flu" and regional movies highlight 8th Annual Duluth Superior Film Festival

Richard Hansen might consider sending Jessica Chastain an invitation.

The Oscar-winning actress called for more women storytellers and filmmakers after serving as a judge at the Cannes Film Festival, and called the world's view of women through film "quite disturbing."

Chances are, Chastain would feel much better about film after attending the Duluth Superior Film Festival, which includes a panel discussion called Women In Charge and appearances by director Keri Pickett and Winona LaDuke at a special screening event of First Daughter & The Black Snake.