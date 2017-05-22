Related Program: 
Northland Morning

This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: when things end

By 1 hour ago

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why"
The Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The death of Project Semicolon founder Amy Bluel. The study that discovered that a group of white, middle-aged Americans are dying what they call "deaths of despair."

What do these three things have in common?

Let's call it an absence of hope.

In troubling times, it's easy to put your finger on everything that's going wrong. And we're given the idea that focusing on the problems is somehow the right thing, the mature thing to do, while focusing on the good makes you naive or foolish.

But it's also what makes life worth living for people at any age.

But where does hope - and resilience; the ability to bounce back when life deals you a blow - or a flurry of them - where do hope and resilience come from?

And can you learn skills to "immunize" yourself and the people you love from "deaths of despair"?  Can you do hope and resilience building - like a physical workout - to strengthen those "mental muscles"?

This week ... we'll try to find out.

Don't Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide - "It was an instant regret"

By Sep 13, 2016
Kevin Hines

When he was 19 years old, Kevin Hines threw himself off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco.  Tormented by a variety of mental illnesses - in his own words - "haphazardly following his treatment plan - but really not" - he decided to end his own life.

Don't Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide - "...died of depression and suicide"

By Sep 14, 2016
Eleni Pinnow

"Aletha Meyer Pinnow, 31, of Duluth,  died from depression and suicide on Feb. 20, 2016."
That was the first line of Aletha's obituary as it was printed in the paper.  Aletha's older sister joins us this morning to talk about Aletha's death and the decision - to talk honestly about her suicide - that got the entire country talking.

(the full text of Aletha's obituary is reprinted below)


Don't Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide - alcoholism myths in Indian Country

By Sep 12, 2016
SAMHSA/Ad Council

Native American teens experience the highest rate of suicide of any population in the United states, more than double that of the general population, according to the Center for Native American Youth at the Aspen Institute. And as is so often the case, alcohol factors into almost 70% of those deaths. 

Don't Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide - "We need to forgive"

By Sep 15, 2016
Photo provided by Arne Vainio

When Arne Vainio set out to write articles on the epidemic of Native youth suicide for Indian Country Today and Indianz.com, he put out a call for names of people who had taken their own lives.

What the Finnish-Ojibwe family medicine practitioner on the Fond du Lac reservation didn't expect was 109 names, including four from one family.

Dr. Arne Vainio sees the effects of poverty, substance abuse, tribes without the resources to provide programs for young people.  Factors as far back as the BIA boarding schools and as current as social media contribute to despair that can sometimes drive Native youth to suicide.

But Vainio is in a unique position to see more than one side of the story:  his father took his own life when Vainio was four years old.