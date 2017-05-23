This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: stopping suicide "contagion"

ERs in the Northland are seeing young people coming in who have made, to varying degrees, attempts to take their own lives in the wake of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

This "contagion effect" also has Northland schools making a special push to talk to students about mental health and the help that's available to them.

"Good grief," we exclaim, rolling our eyes. "They're just looking for attention."

But why is it so inconvenient for us, as adults or peers, to give someone attention?

Dr Steven Sutherland is the medical director of Amberwing and he points out that "just because there's drama on the surface doesn't change the pain underneath." Opening up conversations about suicide contagion, attention and mental illness on this installment of our series "This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times."

Additional Resources:

Crisis Hotlines:

218-723-0099 – Crisis line, Amberwing (Essentia Health)

1-800-634-8775 (toll free) – Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center

218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273 (toll free) – Crisis line, Range Mental Health Center

218-348-1817 – Advocacy crisis line, Fond du Lac Human Services Behavioral Health

715-395-2259 – Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center

715-392-8216 – Crisis line, ﻿Douglas County Health & Human Services-Mental Health﻿

Text “Life” to 61222 – Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens

1-800-273-TALK (8255) (toll free) – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-866-488-7386 (toll free) – Crisis line for LGBTQ teens and young adults, The Trevor Project

1-800-273-8255, press 1 - Veterans Crisis Line. Confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/minnesota-suicide-hotlines.html

https://sourcesofstrength.org/

http://www.youcannotbereplaced.com/

http://www.namidulutharea.com/resources.html