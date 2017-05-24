This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: put down the phone and listen

Do you have five people you can talk to? Really talk to?

How do you find them - as a young person or an adult?

And how can you become that person for someone else?

Additional Resources:

Crisis Hotlines:

218-723-0099 – Crisis line, Amberwing (Essentia Health)

1-800-634-8775 (toll free) – Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center

218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273 (toll free) – Crisis line, Range Mental Health Center

218-348-1817 – Advocacy crisis line, Fond du Lac Human Services Behavioral Health

715-395-2259 – Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center

715-392-8216 – Crisis line, ﻿Douglas County Health & Human Services-Mental Health﻿

Text “Life” to 61222 – Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens

1-800-273-TALK (8255) (toll free) – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-866-488-7386 (toll free) – Crisis line for LGBTQ teens and young adults, The Trevor Project

1-800-273-8255, press 1 - Veterans Crisis Line. Confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/minnesota-suicide-hotlines.html

https://sourcesofstrength.org/

http://www.youcannotbereplaced.com/

http://www.namidulutharea.com/resources.html