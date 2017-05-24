Related Program: 
Northland Morning

This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: put down the phone and listen

By 55 minutes ago

Credit ©NETFLIX (USED WITH PERMISSION)

Do you have five people you can talk to?  Really talk to?

How do you find them - as a young person or an adult?

And how can you become that person for someone else?

 Additional Resources:

   Crisis Hotlines:
218-723-0099 – Crisis line, Amberwing (Essentia Health)
1-800-634-8775 (toll free) – Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center
218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273 (toll free) – Crisis line, Range Mental Health Center
218-348-1817 – Advocacy crisis line, Fond du Lac Human Services Behavioral Health

715-395-2259 – Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center
715-392-8216 – Crisis line, ﻿Douglas County Health & Human Services-Mental Health﻿

Text “Life” to 61222 – Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens
1-800-273-TALK (8255) (toll free) – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-866-488-7386 (toll free) – Crisis line for LGBTQ teens and young adults, The Trevor Project
1-800-273-8255, press 1 - Veterans Crisis Line. Confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/minnesota-suicide-hotlines.html

https://sourcesofstrength.org/

http://www.youcannotbereplaced.com/

http://www.namidulutharea.com/resources.html

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
This Is Why Not
Mary McClernon
Mental Health Week
mental health

Related Content

This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: when things end

By May 22, 2017
©Netflix (used with permission)

This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: stopping suicide "contagion"

By 22 hours ago
©Netflix (used with permission)

ERs in the Northland are seeing young people coming in who have made, to varying degrees, attempts to take their own lives in the wake of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Green Visions: nature makes us feel better

By 1 hour ago
Shawna Weaver

When we heard on Earthwise Radio this week that communing with nature makes us feel better, it probably wasn't a surprise.

But the why might surprise you.  Who woulda thunk that it's the structured, predictable nature of, well, nature that appeals to us?