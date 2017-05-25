This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: protecting Native kids with culture

The suicide rate for Native kids is twice the rate of that for non-Natives.

With that terrifying number, how can tribal people encourage hope and resilience in young people when their lived experience is so different - and falls so short, many times - of what they see on television or online?

All over the country, and here in Minnesota, tribes are working hard to reconnect their young people with traditional teachings, the land, the natural world and with elders to restore their identify and reinvigorate their pride in who they are.

Additional Resources:

Crisis Hotlines:

218-723-0099 – Crisis line, Amberwing (Essentia Health)

1-800-634-8775 (toll free) – Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center

218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273 (toll free) – Crisis line, Range Mental Health Center

218-348-1817 – Advocacy crisis line, Fond du Lac Human Services Behavioral Health

715-395-2259 – Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center

715-392-8216 – Crisis line, ﻿Douglas County Health & Human Services-Mental Health﻿

Text “Life” to 61222 – Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens

1-800-273-TALK (8255) (toll free) – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-866-488-7386 (toll free) – Crisis line for LGBTQ teens and young adults, The Trevor Project

1-800-273-8255, press 1 - Veterans Crisis Line. Confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/minnesota-suicide-hotlines.html

https://sourcesofstrength.org/

http://www.youcannotbereplaced.com/

http://www.namidulutharea.com/resources.html