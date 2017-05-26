This Is Why Not: Finding Hope and Resilience in Troubled Times: managing the crisis moment

You get a breakup text -- on your phone.

Your boss calls you into her office.

Your partner says, "I want a divorce."

That moment - the moment of crisis or panic - can send your mind tearing into the future, constructing one awful scenario after another, and it's that moment when you - or someone you love is vulnerable.

But you can learn and strengthen skills to get you through that moment and out on the other side - safe.

Additional Resources:

                     Crisis Hotlines:
218-723-0099 – Crisis line, Amberwing (Essentia Health)
1-800-634-8775 (toll free) – Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center
218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273 (toll free) – Crisis line, Range Mental Health Center
218-348-1817 – Advocacy crisis line, Fond du Lac Human Services Behavioral Health

715-395-2259 – Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center
715-392-8216 – Crisis line, ﻿Douglas County Health & Human Services-Mental Health﻿

Text “Life” to 61222 – Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens
1-800-273-TALK (8255) (toll free) – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-866-488-7386 (toll free) – Crisis line for LGBTQ teens and young adults, The Trevor Project
1-800-273-8255, press 1 - Veterans Crisis Line. Confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/minnesota-suicide-hotlines.html

https://sourcesofstrength.org/

http://www.youcannotbereplaced.com/

http://www.namidulutharea.com/resources.html

Northland Morning Interviews
This Is Why Not
Mental Health Week
Rick Gertsema
DBT
CBT
mindfulness

