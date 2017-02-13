Where's Art? with Whom? Bill Shipley!

Fans of Where's Art? with Annie Dugan join us in welcoming not only Ellis Sinclair Dugan to the world (last Friday) but artist, retired teacher and tireless volunteer Bill Shipley to Where's Art?

while Annie enjoys a little much-deserved maternity leave.

On his debut this morning, Bill reflected on the growth of the Duluth Art Institute's membership show; his passion, the artwork of students on display at the Cruk Gallery at UWS; and dropped some names and the promise of a little insider information about Andy Warhol at a Gallery Talk he'll be conducting at the Tweed next month.