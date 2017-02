Ausschnitt (Makart) Detail (Makart) 1971 200 cm x 200 cm Catalogue Raisonné: 288 Oil on canvasCredit www.gerhard-richter.comEdit | Remove

Bill sends some shout-outs this morning: to Gerhard Richter on the occasion of his 85th birthday this month and to Ed Newman of Ennyman fame, a local writer and reporter on art.