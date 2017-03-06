Where's Art? with Bill Shipley

Tweed Museum educator Bill Shipley joins us again this week for Where's Art. He mentions several events happening this week and next, including:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:30-8:00 PM, the Book Club with Ann Klefstad at the Tezla Library at the Tweed will discuss the essay “Shining Hours, Forgiving Rhyme” from Air Guitar by Dave Hickey.

On Wednesday March 8, from 7 to 9 pm, Studio 3 West celebrates the opening of WTF! A Feminist Art Exhibit, thought-provoking works of art that advocate for social justice, community action, and civic engagement centered on Women's Rights and related concerns.