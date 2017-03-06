Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Bill Shipley

By Mar 6, 2017

Tweed Museum educator Bill Shipley joins us again this week for Where's Art. He mentions several events happening this week and next, including:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:30-8:00 PM, the Book Club with Ann Klefstad at the Tezla Library at the Tweed will discuss the essay “Shining Hours, Forgiving Rhyme” from Air Guitar by Dave Hickey.

On Wednesday March 8, from 7 to 9 pm, Studio 3 West celebrates the opening of WTF! A Feminist Art Exhibit, thought-provoking works of art that advocate for social justice, community action, and civic engagement centered on Women's Rights and related concerns.

Where's Art? with Bill Shipley

By Feb 27, 2017
Courtesy Tweed Museum of Art

Studio 3 West has issued a call for submissions for the WTF! exhibit ...

Karin Kramer is moving her studio and store from Superior to West Duluth ...

Where's Art? with Bill Shipley - "art is the highest form of hope"

By Feb 20, 2017

Ausschnitt (Makart) Detail (Makart) 1971 200 cm x 200 cm Catalogue Raisonné: 288 Oil on canvasCredit www.gerhard-richter.comEdit | Remove

Bill sends some shout-outs this morning:  to Gerhard Richter on the occasion of his 85th birthday this month and to Ed Newman of Ennyman fame, a local writer and reporter on art.

Where's Art? with Whom? Bill Shipley!

By Feb 13, 2017
Courtesy Tweed Museum of Art

Fans of Where's Art? with Annie Dugan join us in welcoming not only Ellis Sinclair Dugan to the world (last Friday) but artist, retired teacher and tireless volunteer Bill Shipley to Where's Art?