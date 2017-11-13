Where's Art with Annie Dugan - the word of the day and a Thursday trifecta

The group show Resist and Protect opens tonight (Monday, 11/13/17) at the Zeitgeist Arts Cafe ...it's billed as "A gathering to seek solace, challenge, and muster hope in these uncertain times" and a poetry reading will kick off the opening.

Thursday's triple threat includes Faith King's show opening at the Duluth Art Institute, featuring ekphrastic poetry (poetry based on or as an accompaniment to works of art).

Opening at the same time is Laurentian, the work of Paul LaJeunesse and the Lake Superior Wood Turners. Even though that sounds like a band, it's not, but there will be music designed by a sound artist and each painting will have it's own aural accompaniment.

And the Tischer Photographic Gallery's grand opening rounds out your Thursday from 5-8pm.

Go home, rest up and you'll be ready to start again Friday evening with Plys With Purpose, the Prøve Gallery’s fourth exhibition and silent auction of 30 crafted skateboard decks by local, national, and international artists.