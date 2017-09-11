Where's Art with Annie Dugan: "The week starts right away with a bang!"

Annie Dugan talks about three big events tomorrow (Tuesday):

An opening of the Duluth Art Institute exhibit Window to the West - Nik Nerburn's Polaroid photography of Lincoln Park neighbors as well as Brad Tollefson's paintings will be on display on the front windows of the Esmond Building (2001 W Superior St.),

An art reception at the Red Mug Coffeehouse in Superior for two artists, Moira Villiard and Steveboyyi, and

The monthly book club at the Tezla Library in the Tweed Museum of Art, where Broc Allen will lead a discussion of the book The Unknown Craftsman: A Japanese Insight into Beauty, by Soetsu Yanagi and Bernard Leach.

Then on Sunday from 2-4 pm, as part of FEmnFest at Sacred Heart Music Center, there will be a "Womxn in Art" panel discussion and workshop with Sarah Brokke, Jamie Ratliff, and Annie Dugan.