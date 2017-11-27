Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "we eat with our eyes as well as our mouths"

The week kicks off with an artist talk; Paul LaJeunesse offers insights about his exhibit Laurentian, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 - 7 pm at the DAI Morrison Gallery.

Jonathan Thunder will talk about his work and celebrate the beginning of this year’s Collaborative Mural Project, Wednesday, November 29 from 7-8pm in Burns Wellness Center 249.

Then Annie Dugan has books on her Christmas list; including Vitamin C: Clay and Ceramic in Contemporary Art, published by Phaidon and the

exhibition catalog Items: Is Fashion Modern? from the Museum of Modern Art's first fashion exhibition since 1944.