Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "we eat with our eyes as well as our mouths"

Paul LaJeunesse
Credit Paul LaJeunesse/Duluth Art Institute

The week kicks off with an artist talk;  Paul LaJeunesse offers insights about his exhibit Laurentian, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 - 7 pm at the DAI Morrison Gallery.

Jonathan Thunder
Credit Sarah Brokke Erickson

Jonathan Thunder will talk about his work and celebrate the beginning of this year’s Collaborative Mural Project, Wednesday, November 29 from 7-8pm in Burns Wellness Center 249.

Then Annie Dugan has books on her Christmas list; including Vitamin C: Clay and Ceramic in Contemporary Art, published by Phaidon and the

exhibition catalog Items: Is Fashion Modern? from the Museum of Modern Art's first fashion exhibition since 1944.

Where's Art
Annie Dugan
Paul LaJeunesse
Jonathan Thunder
Vitamin C
MOMA
fashion

