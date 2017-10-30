Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "visual puzzles" this week and a chance to "say goodbye to bad ideas

By 21 minutes ago

Thursday: Duluth Art Institute's Masquerade Gala gives folks a chance to mingle with artists.

Credit Fatih Benzer

Friday: An exhibit called Contra: Paingings by Satih Benzer opens Friday at the Kruk Gallery at UWS...

Saturday: The Art of Grief exhibit opens at 4pm at the Duluth Art Institute, focusing on the need to celebrate the lives of those who have passed.

Steve Ash, 2015 Duluth All Souls Night
Credit Mary Plaster

Then it's the 10th anniversary All Soul's Night from 5-9pm

Finally, the Spirit Lake Poetry Series and the Prøve Collective welcome Minnesota poet Bao Phi, reading from his newest collection of poetry Thousand Star Hotel Saturday night at 7:30pm.

Credit Coffeehouse Press

