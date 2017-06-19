Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "that's what owl power looks like"

By Jun 19, 2017

Jonathan Thunder, "Gookooko’oo Listens to a Message from the Blood Moon," acrylic
Credit Jonathan Thunder

Annie Dugan on an upcoming show by Jonathan Thunder, a memorial and retrospective for Russel Gran at the Washington Studios he helped create, and The Gong Show returns with a Duluthian on the hot seat.

