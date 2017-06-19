Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "that's what owl power looks like"

Jonathan Thunder, "Gookooko’oo Listens to a Message from the Blood Moon," acrylic
Credit Jonathan Thunder
Annie Dugan on an upcoming show by Jonathan Thunder, a memorial and retrospective for Russel Gran at the Washington Studios he helped create, and The Gong Show returns with a Duluthian on the hot seat.
The region bids a happy retirement this week to Bob DeArmond, the longtime head of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council ... and Annie is in search of fiction books about art history to enjoy on vacation.