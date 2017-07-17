Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - Summer is Mural Season

No, it is neither "mosquito season" nor "road construction season." It is actually mural season here in the northland, with large-scale artworks being unveiled around town this week, including:

Yesterday a new mural was unveiled in Lincoln Park on the side of the Frost River building (1910 West Superior Street) by artist Paul LeJeunesse, a Duluth Art Institute artist-in-residence.

Tonight, (Monday July 17) at 7pm there will be an unveiling of a new mural at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Cener at AICHO (202 West 2nd Street) of a mural honoring the cultural heritage of the Ojibwe community.

On Thursday at Teatro Zuccone there will be a screening of the animation works of multi-media artist Jonathan Thunder.