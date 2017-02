The Duluth Art Institute is sending a shout-out to artists: there's an open call for gallery submissions through April 1st; an open call for the Plein Air summer festival (and it's not just for painters, BTW) and Studio 3 West has a call for entries for a show called WTF! A Feminist Art Exhibit.

With all that going on, it's seems fortuitous that Studio 3 West is holding a career planning event for artists - just in time.