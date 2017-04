Dan Schutte is a self-professed insect enthusiast and fan of native plants, and those passions have led to his interest in monarch butterflies, their migration and how perilously close they are to extinction. His wife, Kristen Pless, is an artist interested in historic processes for photographing developing, and together, they will be opening Kristen's exhibit, Monarchs: Photographs from the Reserves, this Saturday (6/11) at the Great Lakes Aquarium.