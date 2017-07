A "quick paint" at the zoo this week, Wednesday at Glensheen and all kinds of swirling social media regarding the Duluth Art Institute's Plein Air Duluth: Paint du Nord week ... a mural installation all this week at Frost River in West Duluth ahead of a Sunday grand opening ... and take shelter under an Art Canopy tomorrow at the Depot. Oh, and the word of the day is porte-cochere.