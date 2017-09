The Plein Air Painters of America are coming to Duluth this week and holding a variety of events ...

They'll kick it off Tuesday evening (weather permitting) with an evening landscape painting session at Hawk Ridge.

Friday they'll open an exhibit at the Tweed called America's Industrial Landscapes, and Saturday, the Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art with hold a culminating reception for them.

Also on Saturday, AICHO will hold the formal unveiling for its striking mural, created by Votan Ik.