Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "the mutability of power roles" ... and more books

Marc Riboud (French, 1923-2016) "Minneapolis," 2006 Gelatin silver print Collection of Tweed Museum of Art, UMD Gift of Martin WeinsteinCredit Tweed Museum of ArtEdit | Remove

Photographer - and the director of the Tweed Museum of Art - Ken Bloom takes the floor Tuesday night to talk about his exhibit A Thousand Words ...

Also that evening, Shannon Bjerketvedt's senior exhibition Allure is on display at the Studio Gallery at the Tweed.

On Wednesday, the Duluth Art Institite says "Tervetuloa!" to the Finnish 100 Together - Yhdessa celebration.

And Lizzard's Art Gallery plays host to the opening reception for Terry Millikan's Meditations on Thursday.

Annie Dugan continues her list of recommendations for book lovers, art lovers and art-book lovers with Detail Kultur—If Buildings had DNA: Case Studies of Mutations by Christoph a. Kumpusch....

And Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985, by Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, and Andrea Giunta.