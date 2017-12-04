Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "the mutability of power roles" ... and more books

By 1 hour ago

Marc Riboud (French, 1923-2016) "Minneapolis," 2006 Gelatin silver print Collection of Tweed Museum of Art, UMD Gift of Martin WeinsteinCredit Tweed Museum of ArtEdit | Remove

Photographer - and the director of the Tweed Museum of Art - Ken Bloom takes the floor Tuesday night to talk about his exhibit A Thousand Words ...

Shannon Bjerketvedt | Allure | December 1-6, 2015 | Studio Gallery, Tweed Museum of Art
Credit Tweed Museum of Art

Also that evening, Shannon Bjerketvedt's senior exhibition Allure is on display at the Studio Gallery at the Tweed.

Patty Salo Downs
Credit Duluth Art Institute

On Wednesday, the Duluth Art Institite says "Tervetuloa!" to the Finnish 100 Together - Yhdessa celebration.

Terry Millikan
Credit Lizzard's Art Gallery

And Lizzard's Art Gallery plays host to the opening reception for Terry Millikan's Meditations on Thursday.

Annie Dugan continues her list of recommendations for book lovers, art lovers and art-book lovers with Detail Kultur—If Buildings had DNA: Case Studies of Mutations  by Christoph a. Kumpusch....

And Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985, by  Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, and Andrea Giunta.

 

