Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - a "most excruciating task" and teaching empathy

The Duluth Art Institute offers a workshop on that "most excruciating" task: writing an artist statement. (It's not recommended that you actually use one of these, but they are a lot of fun to read).

And Annie Dugan talks about the passing of John Berger, whose book Ways of Seeing was based on a BBC series he created by the same name. Berger died at the beginning of the month, and Annie Dugan revisits his legacy to propose that art history may be the most important thing you ever study.

Here's the article in Salon magazine Annie referenced: The art of learning: Why art history might be the most important subject you could study today