Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "making wood into water" and "the James Joyce of comic books"

Our week of art begins with the Seasons of the St. Louis River Photo Contest at Barker's Island a chance to celebrate the beauty of the St. Louis River and the tireless cleanup efforts that make it possible.

On Friday, Allen Killian-Moore hosts   Saltless Sea Cinema Presents: Flickerings,  complete with short films shot and projected on actual 16mm film and "selected in secret under moonlight and revealed at the event."

Saturday, the Handmade Holiday Market gives you a chance to check out the work of local artists and craftspeople like
Glørud Design, Dave Hanlon, Karin Kramer and more at the Duluth Folk School.

Annie's art book recommendations continue this week with a tome called Monograph by Chris Ware.  The promotional copy actually reads "A flabbergasting experiment in publishing hubris, Monograph charts the art and literary world's increasing tolerance for the language of the empathetic doodle directly through the work of one of its most esthetically constipated practitioners."

 

