Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - make a whole day of art on Wednesday

By 7 minutes ago

Three events happening Wednesday to help you make a day of it, art-wise ...

No Place like Utopia (painting with projection), Matthew Kluber
Credit Joseph Nease Gallery

The Joseph Nease Gallery flings wide the doors at 23 W. 1st Street with their inaugural exhibition Three States, featuring the work of Matthew Kluber, Kathy McTavish and James Woodfill.

At noon in the Duluth Courthouse, it's A Power Lunch on Power Portraits, celebrating the rehanging of mayoral portraits on the fourth floor of the historic City Hall.  Guest speakers include art history instructor Annie Dugan and Glensheen's Dan Hartman.

And the Prøve Gallery is hosting a Meat and Greet from 6-9pm Wednesday evening; Annie Dugan is threatening to wear a dress made of vegetables.

Thursday, Kathy McTavish is in the spotlight for a second night in a row with the opening of Chance, an immersive art experience at the Tweed Museum of Art.

Sophronia screen shot, Kathy McTavish
Credit Joseph Nease Gallery

The Goin Postal 2017 Fall Art Show is Saturday and so is the grand opening of Duluth Pottery.

Tags: 
Where's Art
Annie Dugan
Prøve Gallery
Tweed Museum of Art
Joseph Nease Gallery
Kathy Mctavish
Duluth Pottery
Karin Kramer

Related Content

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "you don't want to lick them 'cause they're photographs"

By Oct 9, 2017
©Prøve Gallery

The exhibition Shady Rest opens Thursday at the Prøve Gallery ...

And the Duluth Art Institute is holding a Free Family Art Day Saturday in connection with the Lincoln Park Open House.

Also Jonathan Thunder will be creating a temporary chalk mural on Elephant Rock that will be revealed on Saturday.

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "It's a museum exhibition!" "It's a stage play!"

By Sep 25, 2017
Duluth Art Institute

"In Situ" means "in it's original place.

But Studio 101 and the seven artists who create there is located on Michigan Street in Duluth.