Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - make a whole day of art on Wednesday

Three events happening Wednesday to help you make a day of it, art-wise ...

The Joseph Nease Gallery flings wide the doors at 23 W. 1st Street with their inaugural exhibition Three States, featuring the work of Matthew Kluber, Kathy McTavish and James Woodfill.

At noon in the Duluth Courthouse, it's A Power Lunch on Power Portraits, celebrating the rehanging of mayoral portraits on the fourth floor of the historic City Hall. Guest speakers include art history instructor Annie Dugan and Glensheen's Dan Hartman.

And the Prøve Gallery is hosting a Meat and Greet from 6-9pm Wednesday evening; Annie Dugan is threatening to wear a dress made of vegetables.

Thursday, Kathy McTavish is in the spotlight for a second night in a row with the opening of Chance, an immersive art experience at the Tweed Museum of Art.

The Goin Postal 2017 Fall Art Show is Saturday and so is the grand opening of Duluth Pottery.