Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "how it's presented is critical to how it's perceived"

By 1 hour ago

It's a doubleheader at the Tweed Museum of Art tomorrow (Tuesday) night: first the opening of Baylee Reinert's senior exhibition, Stagnant, then a Tweevening lecture on Conservation and Period Reframing of a 1628 Dutch Oil Painting from the Collection.

And Annie's been thinking about eggs lately; specifically, Ukrainian psanka, an Easter egg created with a traditional folk art style.

You can read more about the Ukrainian art of psanky, including Paul Wirhun's project commemorating those who died in the Iraq war.

Tags: 
Where's Art
Annie Dugan
Tweed Museum of Art
Senior Exhibition
Tweevenings
Psansky
psanka

Related Content

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - pop-up picnic to promote pollinators, plants, pots and(plosives?)

By Apr 3, 2017

Artist Anna Metcalfe and native pollinator and native plant enthusiast Dan Schutte explore the intersections between art, plants, pollinators and food in the second part of a three part series called Earth: Clay + Science.  This installment does actually include a pop-up picnic.  You can find more information here:

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "the current zeitgeist of art"

By Mar 27, 2017
Tweed Museum of Art

Annie Dugan, curator and executive director of the Duluth Art Institute, says the Tweed Museum of Arts weekly senior exhibitions are more than final projects: they're a look at what new young artists are thinking and creating about.