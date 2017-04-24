Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "history doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme"

The Lest We Forget traveling show opens this evening at the Duluth Art Institute this evening, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

There will be an artist talk at the opening reception beginning at 5pm.

The Soap Factory is holding an informational session Thursday for folks who might be interested in a summer residency in Sweden.

The Art of Ubuntu opens Friday: a "weekend of art, music, poetry, spoken word and dance centered on the theme 'The Art of Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are,'" as does a new exhibit from Leah Yellowbird at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center.