Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "history doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme"

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sandra Brick

The Lest We Forget traveling show opens this evening at the Duluth Art Institute this evening, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

There will be an artist talk at the opening reception beginning at 5pm.

Credit The Soap Factory

The Soap Factory is holding an informational session Thursday for folks who might be interested in a summer residency in Sweden.

Credit Leah Yellowbird

The Art of Ubuntu opens Friday: a "weekend of art, music, poetry, spoken word and dance centered on the theme 'The Art of Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are,'"  as does a new exhibit from Leah Yellowbird at the  Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center.

Tags: 
Where's Art
Annie Dugan
Lest We Forget
Duluth Art Institute
The Soap Factory
Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center
Leah Yellowbird

Related Content

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - the meditative qualities of making glass art

By Apr 17, 2017
Lake Superior Art Glass

The Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop ... open studios at UMD ... a celebration of pollinators at Siivis ...

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "how it's presented is critical to how it's perceived"

By Apr 10, 2017
Baylee Reinert, Tweed Museum of Art, Alan Light/Flickt