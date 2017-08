Erika Mock and Kristina EstellĀ are co-hosting a Pop-Up Shop and Open Studio Thursday at 12 N 21st Avenue W (look for watercolor paintings of bubble wrap).

Artists and non-artists alike can register for The Artist as Cultural Producer workshop September 9 at the Duluth Art Institute ...

And if you want to enjoy some eclipse-related art, Annie Dugan is recommending the Transient Effects exhibit by Howard Russell Butler (available online) and pieces like this one by Alma Thomas.