Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - celebrating a man who "dedicated his life to the service of artists" By Lisa Johnson • 25 minutes ago The region bids a happy retirement this week to Bob DeArmond, the longtime head of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council ... and Annie is in search of fiction books about art history to enjoy on vacation. Listen Listening... / 7:46 Tags: Where's ArtAnnie DuganBob DeArmondArrowhead Regional Arts CouncilARCDan BrownVirginia Woolf