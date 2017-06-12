Related Program: 
Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - celebrating a man who "dedicated his life to the service of artists"

By 25 minutes ago

The region bids a happy retirement this week to Bob DeArmond, the longtime head of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council ... and Annie is in search of fiction books about art history to enjoy on vacation.

