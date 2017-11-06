Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - BYOP (bring your own patterns)

Nikki Johnson and Don Delvin's joint exhibit at the Lakeside Gallery opened this weekend ...

(And if Annie's description of yupo paper piqued your curiosity, you can watch a cool little video about it here)

Andy Messerschmidt's "artist studio and occasional gallery," Ornamental Hermit Studio, opens Cardboard Coins exhibition and open house in Ely on Wednesday. Guests are invited to bring their own samples of patterns from their everyday lives.

Friday, AICHO Galleries kick things off in fine style with a group show and their calendar release.

And Prøve Gallery hosts Shady Rest: Artist Conversation later that evening at 7pm.