Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - BYOP (bring your own patterns)

Credit Nikki Johnson

Nikki Johnson and Don Delvin's joint exhibit at the Lakeside Gallery opened this weekend ...

(And if Annie's description of yupo paper piqued your curiosity, you can watch a cool little video about it here

"The Sky Prepares for Night" by Don Delvin
Credit Don Delvin

Andy Messerschmidt's "artist studio and occasional gallery," Ornamental Hermit Studio, opens Cardboard Coins exhibition and open house in Ely on Wednesday.  Guests are invited to bring their own samples of patterns from their everyday lives.

All the Barmaids of Bavaria - 48 x 24" - acrylic, latex, doilies, tablecloth
Credit Andy Messerschmidt

Friday, AICHO Galleries kick things off in fine style with a group show and their calendar release.

Carl Gawboy's "Women on Water"
Credit AICHO

And Prøve Gallery hosts Shady Rest: Artist Conversation later that evening at 7pm.

The Shady Rest installation at the Prøve Gallery
Credit Prøve Gallery

