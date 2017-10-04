Related Program: 
Northland Morning

What's thinning the eggshells of some sharp-tailed grouse in Minnesota?

By 1 hour ago

Sharp-tailed grouse
Credit USFWS Mountain-Prairie/Flickr

The irony isn't lost on those who study these things.

Neonicotinoid pesticides were developed originally because they were thought to be less toxic to birds and wildlife than other options.  

The effects on pollinators are becoming widely examined  - and they're troubling - but now the MN DNR is into the third year of a study to see what happens to sharp-tailed grouse exposed to the chemicals.

And they're asking Minnesota grouse hunters to help them collect samples.

  Hunters who want more information on how they can take part in the study can find it here:

When the results of the survey are published, you can find them and other wildlife research summaries here:

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
MN DNR
grouse
study
Charlotte Roy
Neonicotinoids

Related Content

Green Visions: ditching neonicotinoids ... and, speaking of ditches ...

By Sep 27, 2017
©Pat Thomas. Used with permission.

County Commissioner Frank Jewell isn't upset at all.

Despite the fact that he'd been pushing the St. Louis County Commission for six years to ban neonicotinoid pesticides and also to add bee- and butterfly friendly native plants, it wasn't until a group of citizens from the northern part of the county got behind the effort that things started to happen.