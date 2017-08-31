"What's changed is right now, we need something supportive and creative"

Maybe it's a little step, but for the first time, UMD's Music Department is sponsoring a recital of queer-identified faculty.
Derek Bromme, Elizabeth Fisher, Elias Mokole and Tom Hamilton of UWS are performing tonight at 7:30 at the Weber Music Hall in The Rainbow Connection Concert.
Maybe it's just a little step, but it's put smiles on the faces of faculty and students alike. Mokole says it's opened up a lot of new conversations among staff and the students are really excited about tonight's concert.
Maybe it's a little step, but it's still progress and still represents a campus community pushing through discomfort on different levels. "It felt a little uncomfortable at first," admits Mokole. "But life at universities for all of us is about going out of our comfort zone."
We kiss in a shadow
We hide from the moon
Our meetings are few
And over too soon
We speak in a whisper
Afraid to be heard
When people are near
We speak not a word
Alone in our secret
Together we sigh
For one smiling day to be free
To kiss in the sunlight
And say to the sky:
"Behold and believe what you see!
Behold how my lover loves me!"
~ We Kiss in a Shadow by Oscar Hammerstein II & Richard Rodgers