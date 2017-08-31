"What's changed is right now, we need something supportive and creative"

Maybe it's a little step, but for the first time, UMD's Music Department is sponsoring a recital of queer-identified faculty.

Derek Bromme, Elizabeth Fisher, Elias Mokole and Tom Hamilton of UWS are performing tonight at 7:30 at the Weber Music Hall in The Rainbow Connection Concert.

Maybe it's just a little step, but it's put smiles on the faces of faculty and students alike. Mokole says it's opened up a lot of new conversations among staff and the students are really excited about tonight's concert.

Maybe it's a little step, but it's still progress and still represents a campus community pushing through discomfort on different levels. "It felt a little uncomfortable at first," admits Mokole. "But life at universities for all of us is about going out of our comfort zone."

We kiss in a shadow

We hide from the moon

Our meetings are few

And over too soon We speak in a whisper

Afraid to be heard

When people are near

We speak not a word

Alone in our secret

Together we sigh

For one smiling day to be free

To kiss in the sunlight

And say to the sky:

"Behold and believe what you see!

Behold how my lover loves me!"

~ We Kiss in a Shadow by Oscar Hammerstein II & Richard Rodgers