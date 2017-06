You're hiking along, enjoying the day when ... trash.

Maybe some pop cans or fast food wrappers ... maybe a discarded television.

Enter Two Harbors-based Granite Gear, who chose 15 people from over 200 applicants to be Grounds Keepers.

And so far, they've gotten over a quarter-ton of litter off the trains, from the Appalachian Trail to the Pacific Crest Trail to the Superior Hiking Trail, right here in our own neighborhood.