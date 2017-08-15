Related Program: 
Northland Morning

"We're waiting to see the hood; we're waiting for the swastika so we miss it"

By 5 hours ago

Credit ©John Krumm. Used with permission.

It started as a gathering of Duluth clergy, worried about the events over the weekend in Charlottesville Virginia.  They wanted to construct and organize some kind of response to the events, from denouncing hatred to heading off what some see as an inevitable conflict between white nationalism and social justice advocates right here in our community.

But it became a standing-room only crowd Sunday afternoon at St. Mark's A.M.E. Church in Duluth, as people of all colors packed the sanctuary to listen to some hard truths: there is white nationalism in Duluth. That there is significant suffering in the WHITE community that can act as a radicalizing force and there is a need to advocate for ALL people. And if the question isn't if there will be a clash but when, how do faith leaders craft a non- violent response and - eventually - create a place for forgiveness?

Reverend Richard Coleman, St. Mark's A.M.E Church
Here are some moments from the Sunday afternoon meeting.  You'll hear:
Reverend Richard Coleman of St. Mark's AME Church
Lee Stuart, executive director of CHUM
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson
Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford
Bill Gronseth, Duluth Superintendent of Schools
 

Lee Stuart, executive director of CHUM
Carl Crawford, Duluth Human Rights Officer
A Charlottesville Solidarity Vigil hosted by Duluth Branch NAACP gets underway this evening at 7:30pm at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial located at the corner of E 1st St & N 2nd Ave E in Duluth
 

CHUM's Lee Stuart; Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth chapter of the NAACP and Carl Crawford, Duluth's human rights officer made up a panel which was moderated by St. Mark's Reverend Richard Coleman. 