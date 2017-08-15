"We're waiting to see the hood; we're waiting for the swastika so we miss it"

It started as a gathering of Duluth clergy, worried about the events over the weekend in Charlottesville Virginia. They wanted to construct and organize some kind of response to the events, from denouncing hatred to heading off what some see as an inevitable conflict between white nationalism and social justice advocates right here in our community.

But it became a standing-room only crowd Sunday afternoon at St. Mark's A.M.E. Church in Duluth, as people of all colors packed the sanctuary to listen to some hard truths: there is white nationalism in Duluth. That there is significant suffering in the WHITE community that can act as a radicalizing force and there is a need to advocate for ALL people. And if the question isn't if there will be a clash but when, how do faith leaders craft a non- violent response and - eventually - create a place for forgiveness?

Here are some moments from the Sunday afternoon meeting. You'll hear:

Reverend Richard Coleman of St. Mark's AME Church

Lee Stuart, executive director of CHUM

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford

Bill Gronseth, Duluth Superintendent of Schools



A Charlottesville Solidarity Vigil hosted by Duluth Branch NAACP gets underway this evening at 7:30pm at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial located at the corner of E 1st St & N 2nd Ave E in Duluth

