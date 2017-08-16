Want to learn how to do things? The Duluth Folk School is the place

Funny they didn't offer a series of classes on "how to rehab old water-damaged buildings."

But there are plenty of treats in store for visitors to 1917 W Superior Street.

The new home of the Duluth Folk School will not only offer classroom space, in an effort to diversify and make the venture sustainable, they'll be renting out studio space (each with a skylight), offering a marketplace with locally handcrafted goods from instructors and tenants, and debuting The Dovetail Cafe.

For more behind-the-scenes look at the renovation, you can look at the Duluth Folk School's Facebook album, documenting the renovation.