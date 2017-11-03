Veteran's Voices returns to KUMD, weekdays at 7am on Northland Morning. Tune in each morning in November to hear personal, first hand accounts form Minnesota Vietnam Veterans. With episodes of "The Jungle," "The Boy Officer" and "Living with PTSD" Minnesota Veteran's recount the weight they carry from the Vietnam War.

As a part of the Association of Minnesota Public Educational Radio Stations, KUMD and the other 18 Ampers stations, Minnesota Humanities Center and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund support the production of Veterans' Voices. This is a "radio series exploring the knowledge, experience and leadership of Minnesota service members."

Hear past series including Veteran's Voices Native Warriors, Veteran's Voices WW11 at ampers.org Find an extended interviews of the Veteran's Voices Vietnam in the Ampers podcast here.