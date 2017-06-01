Turning the foster care model on its head to help LGBTQ teens

It depends on who you ask.

Some information says 18% of all homeless kids are LGBTQ; some information says it's upwards of 40%.

But one thing doesn't change: the rejection.

Avenues for Homeless Youth is pioneering a f0ster home program for LGBTQ teens that's becoming a national model - and it's not about charity; it's about solidarity.

Here in Duluth, a Host Home program for all kids, not just LGBTQ teens, is just getting started. You can find more information about services for homeless teens here.