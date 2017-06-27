The tragedy at Glensheen: 40 years later and still "too soon"?

By Jun 27, 2017

Credit Larry Wagner/Flickr

On the 40th anniversary of the deaths of Elisabeth Congdon, 83, and Velma Pietila, 66, in 1977,  Lucie Amundsen of Glensheen talks about walking the line between the curiosity of visitors to the mansion and "too soon"?

Northland Morning Inteviews
Glensheen
Elisabeth Congdon
Velma Pietila
murder

