The tragedy at Glensheen: 40 years later and still "too soon"?

On the 40th anniversary of the deaths of Elisabeth Congdon, 83, and Velma Pietila, 66, in 1977, Lucie Amundsen of Glensheen talks about walking the line between the curiosity of visitors to the mansion and "too soon"?
Elizabeth Congdon’s life on the shore of Lake Superior, how she lived and who she was - as a Duluthian, a mother, a grandmother and the last Congdon resident at Glensheen, has long been overshadowed by her untimely death in 1977.
We wrap up our series "The Congdon Legacy" on Northland Morning on Chester Congdon’s Birthday, born on this day in 1853. In honor of the original intention and highlights of design at Glensheen, the current Director at Glensheen shares what he sees could be done to return the estate back to its former glory 100 years ago.
When you visit Glensheen: The Historic Congdon Estate you get a glimpse into the past, of life at the turn of the last century. But this is not just a time-capsule museum, this is a place of family history, of lives lived and a community history that lives on through the estate.