Tips for Hardy Gardners - pest control is not for the faint of heart

If you've been tiptoeing through your tulips lately, you've possibly noticed a significant insect problem.

After you've controlled your primal urge to blast the garden with chemicals, you may be looking for some organic solutions, but as Tom Kasper explains in this edition of Tips for Hardy Gardeners, they're not for the faint hearted.

[This episode of Tips for Hardy Gardeners - and pest control in your garden - is rated Radio-14 (Parents Strongly Cautioned). ​Parents may find some material unsuitable for children younger than 14. Contains references to intense violence directed toward insects (IV)]