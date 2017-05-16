Related Program: 
Tips for Hardy Gardeners with Tom Kasper - no overnight camping required

By May 16, 2017

Credit cool.as.a.cucumber/Flickr

There are a couple of big plant sale events coming up in the Northland, but given the weather recently, it's a great relief to know you won't have to camp overnight in line to get plants.

Show up at 4:00 am, maybe, but not camp overnight! 

