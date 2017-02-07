Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Tips for Hardy Gardeners with Tom Kasper - Hello, dahlia - you're lookin' swell, dahlia!

By 1 hour ago
Northland Morning

Some of Tom Kasper's dahlias
Credit Tom Kasper

Tom Kasper is ignoring the -20 to -30 below windchills of the next few days, and the melting mid-30s after that in favor of  his plant and seed catalogs, where lawns are green,  gardens are lush and all the dahlias are above average.

Tips for Hardy Gardeners
Tom Kasper
seed catalogs
plant catalogs
dahlias
calla lilies