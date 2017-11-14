Related Program: Northland Morning Tips for Hardy Gardeners - keeping your plants protected while the snow falls By Lisa Johnson • 40 minutes ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Lowes.com With the past flurries and more to come in the future, Master Gardener Tom Kasper gives tips on how to protect your trees and shrubs this winter season. Sneak peek, Kasper suggests staying by the fire after you're done in the garden. Listen Listening... / 11:02 Tags: Tips for Hardy GardenersTom Kasperplanting treestree wrapWintershrubsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Tips for Hardy Gardeners - planting a tree acknowledges "you're where you want to be" By Lisa Johnson • Sep 19, 2017 lundy | hive/Flickr Want to plant a tree? Tom Kasper says the first thing is to look up. Power or phone lines in the way?* Relocate your tree. Tips for Hardy Gardeners with Tom Kasper - how to protect the "nice; not too expensive" shrubbery By Lisa Johnson • Jan 10, 2017 Steve James/Flickr So you have a shrubbery in your yard, perhaps close to the street or your driveway. Maybe you even have an additional shrubbery, perhaps with a little path between the two. So what do you do when the only place to plow or shovel snow is ... on your shrubbery? Tips for Hardy Gardeners with Tom Kasper: Mind How You Blow By Chris Harwood • Dec 28, 2016 Steve Johnson [via Flickr, modified] Tom Kasper reminds us in these winter months to be mindful of where we direct our slowblower jetsam. Especially with icy or heavy snow, branches can be easily damaged.