Northland Morning

Tips for Hardy Gardeners - keeping your plants protected while the snow falls

By 40 minutes ago

Credit Lowes.com

With the past flurries and more to come in the future, Master Gardener Tom Kasper gives tips on how to protect your trees and shrubs this winter season. Sneak peek, Kasper suggests staying by the fire after you're done in the garden. 

Tips for Hardy Gardeners
Tom Kasper
planting trees
tree wrap
Winter
shrubs

