Ryan Frane agrees jazz is kind of like football or fine wine: you do enjoy it more when you learn a little more about it.

You could watch Ken Burns' documentary Jazz, he says. You could read some biographies of jazz greats. You could even take some courses in jazz here at UMD.

But UMD Jazz Director Frane says if you really want to learn what jazz is about, to see it live.

Like, this weekend, at the 44th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival.