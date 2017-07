You've been locked up for domestic violence.

You're released back to your community.

How do you become a part of that community again?

With people from the community helping you, in a Men As Peacemakers' program called Domestic Violence Restorative Circles.

"It's a very powerful process," says Amy Brooks, Victim Advocacy Coordinator, "but it's very moving."

Volunteer training for the DVRC is taking place Friday and Saturday, and again in September. Men as Peacemakers has more information.