Thanksgiving Day Specials

Let KUMD be the soundtrack to your Thanksgiving Day. We'll be sharing songs of the season, our annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant" and music specials from Ralph Stanley, Tom Petty. Listen at 103.3FM on your radio dial or streaming live online at kumd.org

Thanksgiving Day Special Schedule:

12:00pm Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant" and other Thanksgiving related songs

1:00pm Global Village with seasonal treats

2:00pm Ralph Stanley: A Distant Land to Roam - Songs of the Carter Family

3:00pm World Cafe

5:00pm Beale Street Caravan

7:00pm A Celebration of Tom Petty

8:00pm Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble

Have a happy Thanksgiving!