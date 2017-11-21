Related Program: 
Music Through the Day

Thanksgiving Day Specials

Let KUMD be the soundtrack to your Thanksgiving Day.  We'll be sharing songs of the season, our annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant" and music specials from Ralph Stanley, Tom Petty.  Listen at 103.3FM on your radio dial or streaming live online at kumd.org

Thanksgiving Day Special Schedule: 

12:00pm  Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant" and other Thanksgiving related songs

1:00pm   Global Village with seasonal treats

2:00pm   Ralph Stanley: A Distant Land to Roam - Songs of the Carter Family

3:00pm  World Cafe

5:00pm  Beale Street Caravan

7:00pm  A Celebration of Tom Petty

8:00pm  Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

