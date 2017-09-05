Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Sustainability Week: Giving Comfort at Home

By 1 hour ago

As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning, we speak with Tristen Eberling from Ecolibrium3 about the Giving Comfort at Home program.  Many of our neighbors in Duluth are living in energy poverty.  Deciding whether to “heat or eat” happens too often with our long winters and old housing stock.  Giving Comfort At Home is a program specifically designed for income-eligible, elderly, disabled and/or veteran homeowners who wish to make energy improvements, but may not income qualify for either assistance or loans.

Tags: 
Sustainability Week
Ecolibrium 3
Tristen Eberling
Giving Comfort at Home
sustainable energy
Northland Morning Interviews
Ecolibrium3

Related Content

Extending the Growing Season in the Northland

By Sep 4, 2017

As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning, we speak with Randy Hanson, PhD, the Co-Director of the Program in Environment and Sustainability at UMD about goings on at the UMD Land Lab, including their recently built "high tunnel" greenhouse, ongoing research in hydroponics, and the upcoming Farm Fest 2017 on September 17 at the UMD Sustainable Agriculture Project (SAP) Farm.

Green Visions: "solar happens"

By Jan 18, 2017

Duluth has the same potential to generate solar energy as Jacksonville, Florida.  Or Houston, Texas.

Don't believe it?  Ask Bret Pence of Ecolibrium 3 ... or better yet, check out Duluth Shines!

Duluth Shines! is a solar map application that lets you see what kind of solar energy you could generate from your home or business.

Green Visions: Non toxic home care

By Sep 7, 2016

    Leading up to this Saturday's Lake Superior Harvest Festival at Bayfront Park, we continue our KUMD Sustainability Week series with a conversation with Sarah Lerohl, Environmental Program Coordinator at the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) and we are talking about composting, and non-toxic homecare practices.

"Not just bounce back; bounce forward": Duluth already ahead of the curve on climate change

By Aug 3, 2017

When the conversation turns to climate change, there's not much good or hopeful news.

And most people find the idea of global warming too big, too complicated, too wide-reaching - so  instead of engaging, they just shut down.

Jodi Slick, founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3 here in Duluth, says the local level is where we have our best opportunities to address climate change.