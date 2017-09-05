Sustainability Week: Giving Comfort at Home

As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning, we speak with Tristen Eberling from Ecolibrium3 about the Giving Comfort at Home program. Many of our neighbors in Duluth are living in energy poverty. Deciding whether to “heat or eat” happens too often with our long winters and old housing stock. Giving Comfort At Home is a program specifically designed for income-eligible, elderly, disabled and/or veteran homeowners who wish to make energy improvements, but may not income qualify for either assistance or loans.