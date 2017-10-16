Related Program: 
Student Views

Student Views: Student Life

By 6 minutes ago

Dr. Lisa Erwin, Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Students

After public outcry at the graphic signs and harassment that greeted new UMD students on move-in day this fall, UMD leadership and current students have been busy gathering ideas to create meaningful change on campus. UMD student and host of KUMD's Student Views, Pavel Arkhipenkov returns to the air for a second season to share a conversation with UMD Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Students, Dr. Lisa Erwin.  Listen for more about student housing, move-in day concerns and how students and UMD are working together to change trends on and off campus.  Student Views airs every other Monday on Northland Morning and is also available in a podcast.

UMD

Dr Lisa Erwin

Tags: 
University of Minnesota Duluth
Student Views
college
The Basement Presents
Duluth Housing

Related Content

Student Views: Azrin Awal

By Pavel Arkhipenkov Apr 24, 2017

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes APAA (Asian Pacific American association) co-chair, member of MPIRG and social justice activist - Azrin Awal, talking on immigrant identities, Asian awareness week and social justice.


Student Views: Zack Filipovich

By Pavel Arkhipenkov Apr 10, 2017

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes UMD graduate and Duluth city councilor Zack Filipovich. Hear about his experiences at UMD, the importance of getting involved, his as work a city councilor and his program of improvement for Duluth.

Student Views airs every other Monday at 8a.m. on Northland Morning.
 

Subscribe to the podcast and check out past episodes on the KUMD program page.

Student Views: Mike Kenyanya

By Pavel Arkhipenkov May 8, 2017
Pavel Arkhipenkov

Newly-elected UMD student-body president Mike Kenyanya joins Pavel this week to talk about a proposed measure (by a University of Minnesota alum) to make student service fees optional.


KUMD Celebrates College Radio Day

By Oct 6, 2017

The Basement Takeover on October 6, College Radio Day!

Tune in Friday, October 6 as KUMD celebrates College Radio Day along with stations across the country.  The Basement djs takeover the airwaves all day! KUMD was started 60 years ago by students at the University of Minnesota Duluth and celebrating our deep college roots, check out the student playlists of new alternative music from hip-hop to indie rock to electronic.