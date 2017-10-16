Student Views: Student Life

After public outcry at the graphic signs and harassment that greeted new UMD students on move-in day this fall, UMD leadership and current students have been busy gathering ideas to create meaningful change on campus. UMD student and host of KUMD's Student Views, Pavel Arkhipenkov returns to the air for a second season to share a conversation with UMD Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Students, Dr. Lisa Erwin. Listen for more about student housing, move-in day concerns and how students and UMD are working together to change trends on and off campus. Student Views airs every other Monday on Northland Morning and is also available in a podcast.