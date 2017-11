This week on Student Views, host Pavel Arkhipenkov shares his conversation with Ellie Gerst, Editor in Chief for "The Bark." Listen for more about recent changes at the UMD school newspaper, the history of the name and current projects at "The Bark."

Student Views airs twice a month on KUMD, Monday's at 8:20 during Northland Morning and is also available as podcast. Subscribe to learn more about the student perspective at UMD.

The Bark

Student Views Podcast