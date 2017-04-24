Related Programs: Student ViewsNorthland Morning Student Views: Azrin Nawal By Pavel Arkhipenkov • 1 hour ago Related Programs: Student ViewsNorthland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes APAA (Asian Pacific American association) co-chair, member of MPIRG and social justice activist - Azrin Nawal, talking on immigrant identities, Asian awareness week and social justice. Listen Listening... / 6:18 Tags: Student ViewsUMDNorthland Morning InterviewsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.